Hawaii police arrest Washington man for violating 14-day quarantine

CNN Wire by CNN Wire

Kaua’i, HI (KITV) — Kaua‘i police arrested 50-year-old Devin Martin of Olympia, Washington on Thursday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

According to a preliminary report, Martin arrived on Kaua‘i on Thursday via Alaska Airlines from Washington. He was contacted by airport security upon his arrival and advised of the 14-day quarantine. He did not have reservations for proper accommod

Martin did not display signs or symptoms of illness but he was brought to Wilcox Hospital for clearance prior to his incarceration. Kaua‘i police also followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawai‘i Department of Health guidelines as far as Personal Protective Equipment is concerned, during the man’s transport.

ations and he allegedly refused to find suitable lodging.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority alerted the Kaua‘i Police Department of his violation of the 14-day quarantine and he was subsequently arrested.

