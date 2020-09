Hazardous air quality moves out of Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

NWS Seattle

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The hazardous air quality that lingered over much of the region the last week has moved out and cleared the way for blue skies on Saturday.

The air quality index in the Tri-Cities is in the 30’s which is considered “good.”

