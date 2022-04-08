‘He was golden’ Hunter Black’s family and friends hope justice prevails

by Madeleine Hagen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — “He was really smart, everything that kid touched was like golden. He was the happiest kid,” Tammy Young said about her son Matt’s best friend, Hunter Black.

Young said she still remembers the pain from October 26th, 2018.

The phone call from her son still replays over and over in her head.

“Wait, what? And he’s like, ‘they killed him, they killed him, they robbed him!'” Tammy said.

In the weeks and months following Hunter Black’s death, Tammy said the pain was tangible throughout the community.

“My son has never been the same, the community has never been the same. It’s changed my son, it’s changed all these kids here, my son feels a lot of guilt, like, that’s his best friend you know?” she said.

For three and a half years, Tammy said they’ve all wondered who shot Hunter; looking for some sense of justice.

Then, this week, another unforgettable call from her son.

“His voice was – the pain is gone, the pain is – he can finally release it,” Tammy audibly sighed.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, there’s been major developments in the case over the past year.

This lead to KPD having probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Lawrence Isaiah Groce for first degree murder in Hunter Black’s case.

In a turn of events, officials said Groce was arrested in King County for a shootout on I-5.

KPD said he’s currently in King County but will eventually be transported to the Benton County Jail.

“I feel relief for Cynara and for Hunter’s other side of the family and I hope that my son and everybody else can move forward,” Tammy said Hunter was like a son to her.

While Hunter’s death left a whole in the community, Tammy said he also left behind a bright-eyed son.

“He’s got his dad’s eyes big time.”

KPD said they plan to release more details soon, stay with KAPP KVEW for continued coverage.

