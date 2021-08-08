Head-on collision kills man near Desert Aire

by David Snyder

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a 51-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on State Route 243 near Desert Aire.

Washington State Patrol says Francisco Novoa, of Lind, was traveling north when a vehicle going the opposite direction drifted into his lane and caused a head-on collision.

Novoa’s car moved into a nearby embankment. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle’s driver, 21-year-old Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa, sideswipe a car he was attempting to pass in the southbound lane. He then remained in the northbound lane and struck Novoa’s car.

According to the incident summary, Rodriguez Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The summary indicates that Rodriguez is facing charges of vehicular homicide. Drugs or alcohol are said to have been involved in the accident.

