Head-on collision with hop truck in Benton County kills one person

by Margo Cady

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a deadly head-on collision between a hop truck and personal vehicle Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to West Hanks Road between North County Line Road and North Griffin Road at 6:55 a.m. on September 18th. The crash was between a hop truck and a personal vehicle.

The driver of the personal vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office. There does not appear to be a cause for the crash, but no alcohol or drugs were involved.

The driver of the hop truck has been transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing names of involved parties in the collision at this time.

WSP and Benton County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the cause of the crash.

