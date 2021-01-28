Heading into the 50’s for the upcoming weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Waking up to a few snow flurries and maybe a sprinkle around the Yakima Valley this morning. Freezing fog has developed for parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valley, so extra time needed heading to work. Most will be dry today with more clouds than sunshine. Only a slight chance for a stray shower or sprinkle throughout the day. Look for highs around average today in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday will be mainly dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Friday night into Saturday look for a slight chance for a few rain showers. Higher rain chances on the way Sunday into Monday of next week. But, with the rain chances, we will see a jump in temperatures. Look for highs in the low 50’s Saturday, Sunday and Monday of next week.