Heading into the 70’s, but the wind will return Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

And happy April 1st! Looking ahead to a few changes out there today. A weak front will slide through the Pacific Northwest with more wind ahead. A quiet start this morning with the winds picking up this afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts at times could be between 20 to 30 MPH. No rain is expected with this front, but we will see more high clouds with filtered sunshine. And a big warm-up into the low to mid 70’s!

Ending the week with more sunshine on Friday and lighter winds. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. More clouds will build in this Easter weekend with a system moving into the Pacific Northwest. Locally, we will stay dry, but higher elevations could see rain showers with a mix at times Saturday night into Sunday. Look for highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60’s.