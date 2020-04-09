Heading into the upper 70’s Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures down into the 30’s. Look for nothing but sunshine throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Another beautiful day Friday before changes arrive for Easter weekend. A cold front will drop in from the north with winds picking up on Saturday. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible. No wet weather is expected, but we could see a few more clouds across the area on Saturday. A cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid 60’s Saturday and near 60 degrees Easter Sunday.