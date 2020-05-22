Health district: 21 new COVID cases, 78th death in Tri-Cities area Friday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one more related death on Friday.

There’s been a total of 1,437 cases detected in the Tri-Cities area — 825 in Benton County and 612 in Franklin County.

The death toll for the area is at 78. Of those who’ve died, 61 are in Benton County.

The person who most recently died of complications from the virus was a Benton County man in his 70s.

Thirty-nine infected residents are hospitalized.

At least 198 healthcare workers have been infected. Only one new case was reported among senior home residents Friday.

