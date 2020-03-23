Health district in Tri-Cities seeking healthcare volunteers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is calling for healthcare volunteers to help with their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the health district said it’s seeking professionals for clinical support, including physicians, nurses and medical students, and public health support, including epidemiology, social work and allied health professionals with a Bachelor of Science or Associate Degree in a science-related field.

To comply with physical distancing recommendations, the health district is asking people to apply online at www.waserv.org.

In order to apply, follow these steps:

Click on Register for WASERV

Click on Add Organization

Select Washington State Responders, and then Counties

Choose either Benton or Franklin County Organizations

Click on Benton/Franklin (VMU)

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Select

Complete the rest of your contact registration

