Health district in Tri-Cities seeking healthcare volunteers
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is calling for healthcare volunteers to help with their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Monday, the health district said it’s seeking professionals for clinical support, including physicians, nurses and medical students, and public health support, including epidemiology, social work and allied health professionals with a Bachelor of Science or Associate Degree in a science-related field.
To comply with physical distancing recommendations, the health district is asking people to apply online at www.waserv.org.
In order to apply, follow these steps:
- Click on Register for WASERV
- Click on Add Organization
- Select Washington State Responders, and then Counties
- Choose either Benton or Franklin County Organizations
- Click on Benton/Franklin (VMU)
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Select
- Complete the rest of your contact registration