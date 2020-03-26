Health district reports up to 37 coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 26 confirmed cases and another 11 probable cases in the Tri-Cities area Thursday morning.

That includes 19 confirmed cases in Benton County and seven in Franklin County. There are also seven probable cases in Benton County and four in Franklin County.

Nine cases, confirmed and probable, have been reported at area nursing homes: seven at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities on Bellerive Drive in Richland and two at Regency Canyon Lakes on Ely Street in Kennewick.

Another 12 cases are considered “community-acquired,” meaning they were spread locally through close contact with infected persons.

A total of four people — all in Benton County — have died from the virus: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

The first coronavirus case in the Tri-Cities area was confirmed on March 17.

A total of 392 people have tested negative — 284 in Benton County and 108 in Franklin County.

The latest information is on the health district’s website.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said there were up to 35 cases.

