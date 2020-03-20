Health district: Second death attributed to COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A second person’s death is being attributed to COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, health officials announced Friday.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said that a Benton County man in his 80s died in an epidemiological linked case, meaning he had close contact to a coronavirus-infected person and exhibited symptoms but was not tested for the virus.

The health district said this likely marks the fifth case of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, including three in Benton County and two in Franklin County.

