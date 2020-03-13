Health district to hold press conference on COVID-19 status in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said it will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss the current status of COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin Counties.

The health district said it will also update the community on the current plans to address COVID-19 in the counties, which include the greater Tri-Cities area.

City officials, school officials and representatives from the Board of Health will be present.

No presumptive or confirmed cases have been announced in Benton or Franklin Counties.

The press conference is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

KAPP-KVEW will be posting updates on our Facebook page.

Comments

comments