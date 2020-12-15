Health experts to host virtual mental health Q&A

Community Health Plan of Washington Hosts Panel Supporting Mental Health During COVID-19

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

aslysun // Shutterstock Suicide is the #2 leading cause of death in the United States among young people 10-34 and one of the leading causes of death overall, according to NAMI. Nine out of 10 people who die by suicide first experience symptoms of a mental illness, and nearly half are diagnosed with a mental health condition. Suicide rates have increased by more than 30% since 2001.

SEATTLE, Wash–Washington State Department of Health’s November 2020 behavioral health report found 1.8 million Washington adults are experiencing symptoms of anxiety and almost 1.2 million adults reported experiencing symptoms of depression on most days.

These increased stressors are colliding with seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that is related to changes in the seasons.

Additionally, recent COVID-19 safety guidance is impacting many Washingtonians’ holiday plans, especially those over the age of 65, who may be most vulnerable. This means that many people may not be able to be with family and friends and may experience increased isolation this holiday season.

This is why, Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), Washington’s local not-for-profit Medicaid (Apple Health) and Medicare managed care plan, is hosting a free virtual event to share mental health advice and resources with the Washington public on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 6:30 PM PT.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:30 PM PT

WHERE: Virtual panel on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89629051362

RVSP and post questions publicly or privately on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/164421165411761

WHO: Dr. Paul Sherman, Chief Medical Officer, CHP Dr. Terry Lee, Senior Behavioral Health Director, CHPW

Blake Edwards, Behavioral Health Director, Columbia Valley Community Health

WHY: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to fear, isolation, depression, and other mental health impacts for Washingtonians across the state. Community members need immediate support to manage their mental health during the holidays, and CHPW hopes to provide them with answers to their questions related to mental health during this panel. For more information and mental health advice, visit CHPW’s free public Mental Health Resource Center: https://www.chpw.org/for-members/mental–health-resources.

“Managing our emotional well-being is an important part of being healthy overall,” said Dr. Paul Sherman, Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Plan of Washington. “By giving people everywhere the opportunity to ask experts their most pressing questions, we hope we can help them receive the advice they need to support their health during these uncertain and hard times. Additionally, we hope that people who may not typically seek advice about stress or anxiety will feel more comfortable in this setting where they can remain anonymous.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on factors that influence our mental health, like the season change, holidays, employment, and relationships,” said Blake Edwards, Behavioral Health Director at Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH). “CVCH is proud to partner with Community Health Plan of Washington in hosting this virtual panel discussion. We hope to provide people across the state an opportunity to get immediate feedback to pressing mental health questions.”