Health officials: 12 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As of Monday morning, the Benton-Franklin Health District has reported 12 coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area — eight in Benton County and four in Franklin County.

Two of the cases are considered “epidemiological linked cases,” meaning they involved symptomatic people who had close contact with a confirmed case, health officials say.

There have also been three coronavirus-linked deaths in Benton County and none in Franklin County. The deaths involve a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

A total of 133 people in the area have tested negative for coronavirus — 92 in Benton County and 41 in Franklin County.

The Benton-Franklin Health District is posting updates about local coronavirus cases on its website every day by 2 p.m.

Comments

comments