BFHD announces spike in COVID-19 positivity rates and increase in deaths

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local health officials just announced an increase of 117 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 70 new cases in Franklin.

Benton’s cumulative total is now 6,839 cases while Franklin’s is 5,646 cases. The total confirmed cases is currently 12,485.

The positivity rates in the area also skyrocketed, with Benton = 19.43% and Franklin = 24.71%. This is according to data collected between Nov. 9-15.

Last week’s positivity rates were around 16% for each county. Both calculations are well above the target rate of 2%.

Health officials also reported two new deaths in the area, bringing the total number of community members lost to 197.

Benton has lost a total of 133 and Franklin has lost 64.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients also rose to 10.4% of all admitted patients. The target is less than 10%.

Almost 86% of hospital beds are currently occupied in Benton and Franklin counties.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.