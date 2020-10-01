Health officials concerned with rise in COVID-19 cases across WA

Officials say no counties will be moving forward in phases soon

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Washington state health officials shared concern for a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases as schools get closer to reopening in-person learning.

At a briefing on Wednesday, state officials shared the current condition of cases in Washington and how they are preparing for more tests and potentially a COVID-19 vaccine. In the last 2 weeks of September the state experienced a rise in case numbers across the state. Officials said there wasn’t one cause of the spike but Labor Day, students going back to in-person college classes or staying inside due to smoky conditions could all be correlated.

Anyone who has had close contact with someone who has #COVID19 should call an open access testing location or their doctor to discuss the need for testing as soon as they start feeling sick https://t.co/365BGKjshz pic.twitter.com/dFHiAeLDlt — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) September 30, 2020

In Benton and Franklin counties, cases started slowing down and the Benton-Franklin Health District anticipated schools being able to start a hybrid learning model for teachers and students in mid-October. With the Washington State Department of Health requiring only 75 cases per 100,000 people in a county, Benton and Franklin counties do not qualify for reopening.

9/30/20:

Benton County: increase of 12 for cumulative total of 4,584 COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County: increase of 21 for cumulative total of 4,332 COVID-19 cases.

One additional death for a total of 170.

More at: https://t.co/OrJmtafqHV pic.twitter.com/V2qwBoryj5 — BFHD (@BFHD) September 30, 2020

John Wiesman serves as the Secretary of Health for the Washington State Department of Health and said the state should not jeopardize the progress that’s been made during the pandemic because of a want to return to normal. He reminded the state of issues counties previously experienced like in Yakima County where the hospital wasn’t able to care for the amount of patients coming in. He also warned the public about activity during the colder months of the year. With temperatures dropping in fall, more people could take gatherings indoors and allow the virus to be spread quicker and easier. He encouraged the public to avoid those gatherings or continue meeting outside around a bonfire or proper, warm clothing.

Click here to see the full briefing.