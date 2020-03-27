Health officials confirm new COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla, College Place

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Four people in Walla Walla County have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

Health officials announced two new cases on Friday — a Walla Walla woman in her 60s and a College Place woman in her 20s. Both are under home isolation.

The Walla Walla woman’s case was linked to an out-of-county exposure. Health officials do not have a known link for the College Place woman’s case.

The Department of Community Health (DCH) is investigating the cases and is working with the Washington State Department of Health to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

