Health officials getting reports of ‘COVID-19 parties’ in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County health officials said they’ve been getting reports of “COVID-19 parties” in the community.

At these parties, non-infected people mingle with an infected person to purposely catch virus, the Department of Community Health said in a news release Tuesday.

Health officials are advising the community to refrain from attending such parties.

“As COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County continue to rise, health officials strongly recommend you remain vigilant with physical distancing to limit community transmission of the virus,” the department said.

As of Tuesday, 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County and one person has died.

