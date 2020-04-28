Health officials release number of COVID-19 cases in Tri-Cities area per city

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District has released the number of COVID-19 cases per city within the district’s jurisdiction.

The individual city with the most cases is Pasco with 341, followed by Kennewick with 303 and Richland with 128.

The numbers then drop significantly for smaller cities.

There are 33 cases in West Richland, 28 in Prosser, 13 in Benton City, 16 in rural Franklin County and four in Benton County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 870 cases and 43 people have died as a result of the virus in the region. Health officials reported 17 new cases and no new deaths.

Thirty-four people are hospitalized with the virus.

A hundred-forty-two healthcare workers have been infected.

Cases associated with longterm care homes total 237 — 134 residents and 103 staff members.

There are 116 cases in Benton and Franklin counties associated with the Tyson beef plant in Wallula.

Comments

comments