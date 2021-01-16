Health officials remind public COVID-19 vaccines take time to build immunity

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton Franklin Health District is reminding our community that COVID-19 vaccines don’t kick in overnight.

You may have heard about people getting COVID-19 after getting one vaccine, but remember, both Pfizer and Moderna require a series of two shots.

READ MORE: Washington Health Department blames slow vaccine rollout on federal government

Heather Hill with BFHD said, you have to give your body some time to build up immunity against the virus. That means, you’re still vulnerable right after you get the vaccine.

“It’s exactly what we tell people with regard to the flu vaccine, you can get your flu vaccine, you can still catch the flu if you were exposed right before you got the vaccine,” Hill, the Communicable Diseases Programs Manager said.

WATCH: Oregon Governor Kate Brown gives update on vaccine rollout

Hill explained it’s very important to get the second dose in the assigned amount of days after the first shot.

Luckily, the health district hasn’t seen any rare or extreme reactions to either vaccine. She hopes people in the community will get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.