Health officials report 161 coronavirus cases in Yakima County; number doubles in three days

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials on Monday reported 161 cases of the coronavirus in Yakima County — nearly twice as many as they reported three days earlier.

Of those cases, three people have died and nine others are hospitalized, according to the Yakima Health District.

Health officials said 42% of known cases in Yakima County involve people over the age of 60, 43% involve people between 30 and 59 and only 15% involve people under 30.

On Friday, the health district reported 82 cases in Yakima County and two deaths.

Visit the Yakima Health District’s website for more information on the coronavirus.

