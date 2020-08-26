Health officials report 26 new cases Wednesday in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities area. There were no additional deaths.

Benton County had 14 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,037. Its death toll is at 111.

Franklin County had 12 new cases, bringing its total to 3,863. Its death toll is at 45.

As of Wednesday morning, 30 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin Counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan.

For more details, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

