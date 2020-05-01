Health officials report first coronavirus death in Umatilla County

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Friday announced the first death attributed to COVID-19 in Umatilla County.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman with underlying health issues. She tested positive on April 14 and died on April 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to Umatilla County Public Health.

Fifty-nine residents in Umatilla County have tested positive for the virus and 26 have recovered. One resident is hospitalized with the virus.

This is an incredibly sad announcement and one that we had hoped not to make in Umatilla County. We encourage everyone to be

Health officials said they are in contact with individuals who’ve tested positive and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines.

Comments

comments