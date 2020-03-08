Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Health District has reported their first death from the novel coronavirus.

The name of the person who died has not been released by health officials. However, officials confirm with KAPP-KVEW that the patient was in their 80s.

“I will start this press release by stating our hearts are with the family, friends, and Central Washington Hospital staff,” states Theresa Adkinson, Health District Administrator. “I speak on behalf of our staff, Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”

“We currently do not have individuals under investigation through public health, however we are aware of several healthcare facilities submitting specimens to UW virology, which is not required to be reported to public health unless the results are positive,” the health district administrator told KAPP-KVEW.

In the press release, the district stated, “We know that COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is in our communities, and likely above the number of cases we already know,” the health district said. “Most cases of COVID-19 are mild to moderate and most people who get this virus will recover and be just fine, however, it does have a higher death rate than seasonal flu.”

