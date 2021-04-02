Health order restricting large gatherings implemented in Pullman as COVID cases rise
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Department of Public Health has implemented a health order restricting large gatherings in the city of Pullman.
This comes amid rising COVID-19 case numbers tied to Washington State University. In late March, President Kirk Schulz issued a warning to students to stop gatherings and parties.
release from WCPH said the order is being issued to help stop the spread of COVID-19 into the broader Pullman community.
The order states outdoor social gatherings, that are not associated with weddings, funerals, or religious services, shall be limited to no more than 10 people. Masks are required unless someone is physically unable or under the age of two, and six-foot social distancing must be maintained. The order also states that all other Phase 3 requirements as set forth by the state will remain as is.
LOCAL HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Grand opening held for Yakima mass vaccination site
- First indoor marketplace in the Tri-Cities is coming soon to Pasco
- Advanced nuclear reactor planned north of Richland; first in the country
- Homes in Richland, Kennewick are more expensive than before the pandemic
CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Grand opening held for Yakima mass vaccination site
- Working Past COVID — A look inside the lives of frontline workers
- Getting vaccinated in Oregon? Gov. Kate Brown says to bring the family!
- All Washington adults will be vaccine eligible April 15, Governor Inslee says
RELATED: What the CDC says you can do once you’re fully vaccinated
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.