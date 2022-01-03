Top 5 New Year’s Resolutions in 2022

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The New Year brings new goals, including New Year’s resolutions, but how many feel they can stick to their set goals?

A cross-section survey by TopCashBack.com polled 3,338 Americans ages 18 and older, found 51% were making New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

RELATED: Contemplating a Dry January? Here’s what it could do for your health

Out of those surveyed by TopCashBack.com, 87% said they thought they could stick to their resolutions through 2022. According to the survey, out of the 13% who said they did not expect to stick to their goal for the whole year; 62% said they expected to last one to three months, 18% said four to six months, and 17% reported less than one month of anticipated commitment.

TopCashBack.com Survey:

How many resolutions do you typically make for the year?

One (39%)

Two (35%)

Three (18%)

More than four (6%)

Four (2%)

With health and wellness at the top of the resolution categories, Pattern reported a significant consumer demand for fitness equipment again this year.

New data released from the company Pattern, which analyzed consumer data on Amazon every day of 2021 for products associated with New Year’s resolutions, found the biggest week of the year for consumer demand was the week of New Year’s Day:

· Non-alcoholic beverages – demand up 29% compared to the average rest of the year

· Budgeting products – demand up 65%

· Treadmills – demand up 70%

· Ellipticals – demand up 86%

· Exercise bikes – demand up 76%

· Journals – demand up 55%

· Mediation tools – demand up 39%

· Self-help products – demand up 49%

You can see the full analysis and charts on Pattern.

For the first Monday of the New Year, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions. Good news for those living in Seattle, WalletHub’s data shows that you are in the second-best major city to keep resolutions.

Spokane ranked 55 out of the 182 major cities studied across several key metrics, according to the report by WalletHub.

The best city for keeping resolutions was Scottsdale, Arizona and the worst was Newark, New Jersey, according to the research. For the full list of cities and rankings visit WalletHub.

WalletHub Data: Best Cities for Keeping Resolutions Worst Cities for Keeping Resolutions 1. Scottsdale, AZ 173. Fayetteville, NC 2. Seattle, WA 174. Montgomery, AL 3. San Francisco, CA 175. San Bernardino, CA 4. Irvine, CA 176. Jackson, MS 5. San Diego, CA 177. Augusta, GA 6. Salt Lake City, UT 178. Detroit, MI 7. Overland Park, KS 178. Huntington, WV 8. Plano, TX 180. Shreveport, LA 9. Fremont, CA 181. Gulfport, MS 10. Austin, TX 182. Newark, NJ

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF: