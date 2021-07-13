Heat Advisory, and smoke is starting to become a problem for our areas – Jason

Good Monday evening!

Plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures continue. We started a Heat Advisory for all of our areas, except for Pendleton, at Noon today through Wednesday night at 8pm. Expect highs between 98° and 105° through mid-week. We will see a cooldown starting on Thursday to the mid to lower 90’s.

Smoke is starting to make its presence felt, with either light, or moderate smoke throughout our areas. These could worsen if the Northwest fires continue to rage. Our air quality is still in the good to moderate range. That could change soon as well.

Overnight tonight is warm, with clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

Stay cool, and enjoy your evening.

-Jason

