Heat Advisory in effect for much of Eastern Washington

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Washington, Oregon, and North Idaho; even parts of Montana are about to feel the heat this week.

The advisory covers the entirety of Central and Eastern Washington, as well as parts of the west side past the Cascades. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will reach as high as 97 degrees on Monday, and Tri-Cities will reach 104 degrees and Missoula will hit 96 degrees on Tuesday.

The Idaho Panhandle will also see temperatures into the 90s, with Lewiston reaching 100 degrees early this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Washington and Oregon for Monday and Tuesday. https://t.co/7XSpCRbFjM #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/t4sCTLwwle — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 26, 2020

The advisory is in place for Washington and Oregon, but places as far away as Kalispell will be getting that hot weather:

Whatever gets you outdoors, make sure to bring water and sunscreen!

