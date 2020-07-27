Heat Advisory in effect for the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Get ready for a hot week ahead! Triple digit heat returns for much of the workweek. A Heat Advisory is in place for the majority of our area starting at noon today through 8PM on Thursday. Tempertures will range from 99 to 106 degrees. Some spots will be close to 110 degrees – especially by Thursday! Make sure to drink plenty of water, limit your time outside in the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circimstances.

We will finally see a little relief Friday into the weekend. Back into the mid to upper 90’s Friday. Low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.