Heat and smoke will return this weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

As the sun comes up this morning, it’s still hazy with moderate to unhealthy air quality at times. We are starting off with temperatures in the 40’s, but will see a quick jump in numbers by afternoon into the upper 80’s.

With a shift in winds from the east to the west/southwest, we will have a lot more smoke moving back into the area starting late today into the upcoming weekend. Our air quality will drop to unhealthy to hazardous at times, so you will want to limit your time outside. And our temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A system moves in early next week bringing much needed rainfall to the Pacific Northwest. Our best rain chance will arrive Monday night and through Wednesday. And expect cooler temperatures back into the 80’s.