Heating up into the 80’s. Small thunderstorm chance for some. -Kristin

Clouds are building into the area today ahead of a cold front. Most of the day will feature more clouds than sunshine with a slight chance of a shower. The foothills of the Blues will have a thunderstorm chance by afternoon and evening. Within any storm, small hail and gusty winds will be possible. It will be a very warm afternoon with highs climbing into the low 80’s for some.

Behind the front Thursday, our winds will pick up. Gusts at times will be between 20 to 25 MPH. And a cooler day with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70’s.