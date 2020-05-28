Heating up quickly Thursday, close to 90 degrees!

Happy Thursday!

Temperatures will heat up quickly today from the 50’s this morning into the upper 80’s by afternoon. We will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower later today.

Nothing but sunshine ahead on Friday! It will be our hottest day so far this year with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90’s. Shower and storm chances going up on Saturday. We will be keeping a close eye on strong to even severe storms throughout the day. Within any storm, we could see gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning and small hail. Afternoon highs on Saturday will still climb into the low 90’s. Back to drier, but cooler temperatures Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.