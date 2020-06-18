Heating up quickly Thursday with more sunshine! -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Get ready for another beautiful day with more sunshine! After a cool start in the 50’s, look for a quick warm-up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

A hot day ahead on Friday with highs in the low 90’s! A weak disturbance will move into the area Saturday with a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. The first day of summer is Saturday at 2:44 in the afternoon. A beautiful day is ahead for Father’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 80’s!