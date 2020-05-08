Heating up this Mother’s Day weekend! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A beautiful stretch of weather is moving in for Mother’s Day weekend! After a chilly start in the 30’s, we will see temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees today.

The sunshine continues on Saturday with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 80’s. A few more clouds on Sunday with winds picking up a bit throughout the day. But, still looking at temperatures in the 80’s, upper 80’s for some! Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures return next week. Look for a stray shower on Monday with a better rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday.