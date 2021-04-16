Heating up this weekend with 80’s ahead! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

We will be heating up this upcoming weekend with our first 80 degree day of the year! After a chilly start this morning in the 30’s and 40’s, look for temperatures to climb into the upper 70’s this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine along with a bit more wind later today between 15 to 25 MPH.

Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend with highs near 80 Saturday and mid 80’s Sunday. A dry front will move through Sunday night into Monday with increasing winds and cooler temperatures. We will drop into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees Monday. Staying sunny and quiet next week with more above average temperatures.