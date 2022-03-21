Heavy morning mountain snow, light valley rain across the region
The Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley will benefit from some light rain today.
After a sunny finish to the weekend, rain returns to the region today! The Tri-Cities and Yakima will see scattered showers throughout the morning drive.
Mountain snow will also impact the first part of the day in the Washington Cascades. Snoqualmie Pass: 4-6″, White Pass: 4-6″, Stevens Pass: 2-4″…less than an inch expected farther south over the Dalles and the Blues.
In the lower elevations, Monday morning temperatures are mild…in the upper 30s to upper 40s. The Tri-Cities will see a high of 58 degrees today. Showers wrap up tonight.
Partly sunny skies tomorrow with a gradual warm-up through mid-week. 60s Tuesday. 70s return Wednesday with plenty of sunshine!
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft
I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft
