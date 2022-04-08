Heavy mountain snow, high winds will impact weekend travel
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5pm for the East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and for the Washington/Oregon Blues.
Another round of spring snow is on the way this weekend in the mountains!
Travelers can expect 6-12″ of snow above 3,000 feet. Wind gusts ranging from 25-45MPH will create times of blowing snow and poor visibility.
Here is a look at the current conditions in the mountains, courtesy of WSDOT and ODOT cameras:
Snoqualmie Pass I-90
Stevens Pass US 2
White Pass US 12
Meacham I-84
