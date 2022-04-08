Heavy mountain snow, high winds will impact weekend travel

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5pm for the East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and for the Washington/Oregon Blues.
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
by Briana Bermensolo

Snow

Another round of spring snow is on the way this weekend in the mountains!

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5pm for the East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and for the Washington/Oregon Blues. The National Weather Service’s advisory will continue until 11pm Saturday.

Travelers can expect 6-12″ of snow above 3,000 feet. Wind gusts ranging from 25-45MPH will create times of blowing snow and poor visibility.

Here is a look at the current conditions in the mountains, courtesy of WSDOT and ODOT cameras:

Snoqualmie Pass I-90

I-90 at MP 52: Snoqualmie Summit

Stevens Pass US 2

533

White Pass US 12

973

Meacham I-84

I-84 at Meacham

 

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip