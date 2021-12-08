Heavy snow for mountain pass travel today in Washington and Oregon

Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes today. The hazardous conditions will impact any travel plans over Washington and Oregon mountain passes Wednesday through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10am Thursday for the Cascades, 6-18″ of new snow possible.

Monday Morning 9AM Mountain Pass Update:

I-84 at Meacham

Carry Chains or Traction Tires

Weather Condition: Rain

Road Surface: Bare Pavement

Temp: 36 F

New Snow: 0 in.

Roadside Snow: 0 in.

..WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY CASCADE CREST & STEVENS PASS…

* WHAT…Heavy snow Cascade Crest & Stevens Pass. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 13 inches. Winds gusting 35 to as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Stevens Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and snow covered. Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create blowing snow.

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches.

* WHERE…Cascade mountains of Whatcom, Skagit Snohomish, King Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow fall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Highest snow fall rates and accumulations are expected to be between Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.