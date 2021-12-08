Heavy snow for mountain pass travel today in Washington and Oregon

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10am Thursday for the Cascades, 6-18" of new snow possible.
Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes today. The hazardous conditions will impact any travel plans over Washington and Oregon mountain passes Wednesday through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10am Thursday for the Cascades, 6-18″ of new snow possible.

Snow Cover

Monday Morning 9AM Mountain Pass Update:

Stevens Pass US 2

Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m
Travel eastbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Compact snow, slush and ice.
Weather: Overcast, snowing, limited visibility.
533

Snoqualmie Pass I 90

Elevation: 3022ft / 922m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Snow and slush.Traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles prohibited: Eastbound from milepost 47, five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek; Westbound from milepost 56, four miles east of the summit near Gold Creek.
90

White Pass US 12

Elevation: 4500ft / 1372m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Bare and wet, slush in places
Weather: Snowing, gusty winds
973
I-84 at Meacham

Carry Chains or Traction Tires
Weather Condition: Rain
Road Surface: Bare Pavement
Temp: 36 F
New Snow: 0 in.
Roadside Snow: 0 in.

I-84 at Meacham WB

..WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY CASCADE CREST & STEVENS PASS…
* WHAT…Heavy snow Cascade Crest & Stevens Pass. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 13 inches. Winds gusting 35 to as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Stevens Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and snow covered. Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create blowing snow.

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches.
* WHERE…Cascade mountains of Whatcom, Skagit Snohomish, King Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow fall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Highest snow fall rates and accumulations are expected to be between Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.

