KENNEWICK, Wash. — Good Wednesday! As we exit our Heat Advisory tonight at 8 p.m., we have a new warning from the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Warning starts from this afternoon until late Thursday night across the Yakima and Tri-Cities regions.

There is good and bad news with this warning. A Red Flag Warning is called to alert first responders that fire danger is elevated due to dry conditions, higher winds and low humidity. Winds are expected to be between 15 to 25mph, with gusts up to 35mph, through Thursday evening.

Good news — the winds are coming from the SW, so fresh air will blow the smoke out and improve our area’s air quality. Bad news — the wind will fuel the wildfires that are already raging and could cause new ones.

The map on the left shows the smoke this morning. The map on the right shows smoke being pushed out by the winds through the evening.

Get ready for cooler temps on the way starting on Thursday. A brief three-day break before we see the return of upper 90 highs. Plenty of sunshine for at least the week ahead with no precipitation in sight.

We’ll see you tonight on KAPP-KVEW Local News Special Edition at 4:30 through 5:30 p.m. due to NBA Finals coverage.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Jason

