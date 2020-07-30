Help a local family ‘feel the love’ during the COVID-19 pandemic

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the second year, Jacobs and Rhodes is partnering with Lennox to provide a family in need with a free heating and air conditioning unit.

Installation is included, and the total cost is worth up to $10,000. They’re accepting nominations online through the end of August and hoping to help someone who is struggling financially due to the pandemic.

“We just feel like it’s a great way to get give back to the community and be a part of a good thing, especially with COVID-19,” said Jeff Wamboldt, owner of Jacobs and Rhodes. “This year we’re expanding the program to people that are on the frontline and in the medical fields.”

They will choose one person or family from the nominations in September and install the equipment in mid-October.

To nominate someone for the program, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments