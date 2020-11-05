Help available for Pasco residents struggling to pay utilities during pandemic

PASCO, Wash. – Has the pandemic impacted your ability to pay your utility bills?

According to Jon Funfar, Communications Project Manager for the City of Pasco, around 120 Pasco residents have applied for the CARES Utility Assistance Grant. He encourages others to apply before the end of the month.

“Certainly there is money still available and we’re encouraging folks who have need to apply as that deadline is coming up on November 30,” said Funfar.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a federal program aimed at mitigating financial fallout caused by COVID-19.

“Maybe somebody had the virus, maybe someone is out of work, any of the number of ways the virus has impacted folks,” said Funfar.

Once the online application is filled out and approved, the City of Pasco will provide a credit on your utility account.

For residents living in neighboring cities; visit your respected city’s website for similar rent and utility relief programs:

Kennewick

Richland