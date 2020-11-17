Help available for Tri-Cities’ businesses struggling with second shutdown

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – As new COVID-19 restrictions go into effect across Washington state on Tuesday, grocery and retail stores will be able to stay open with limited capacity, but other businesses like gyms and entertainment centers will have to shut their doors again.



Similar restrictions put in place in March have already resulted in permanent closure for some businesses.

However, here in the Tri-Cities there is help available as businesses take another hit. The Tri-City Regional Chamber gathered the latest relief options local businesses can apply for:

In Franklin County, businesses can apply for the Rapid Response Business Grant and can get between $5,000 -$25,000.00. Application deadline: November 20, 2020 (Friday)

Also in Franklin County, there are grants available for childcare providers.

In Richland, city council approved up to $700,000 of the city’s CARES Act funding to help residents and businesses with utility bills. This deadline has been extended to November 29, 2020.

There is also utility bill assistance available in Pasco.

More information on eligibility requirements and applications for these local programs can be found here.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is also once again accepting applications. This program will provide direct relief to agricultural producers who faced price declines and additional costs due to Covid-19.

The Paycheck Protection Program is also forgiving some previous loans if those funds were used to help a business make ends meet during the pandemic.

