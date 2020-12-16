Help Tri-Cities children by filling Toy Trolley this weekend
Located in Kennewick, the Ben Franklin Transit will be filled with toys for children in need.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Lending a helping hand in times of need is more pertinent in 2020 than ever. The Tri-Cities have done a great job of coming together during the pandemic. Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning to a gift under the tree and now’s the perfect time to help someone in need.
From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, December 19, gifts will be gathered in the Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) toy trolley to support children in need throughout the Tri-Cities.
The collaboration between the Ben Franklin Transit and Townsquare Media will collect the toys, which will then be distributed by Service Alternatives — A human services agency based in the Tri-Cities.
All local community members are being invited to show up with a new, unwrapped gift to donate to the pile. The gifts, whether it be a toy, game or something of the sort, should be applicable for kids up to 17-years-old.
RELATED: Want to help your community? Here’s our ‘Give Back December’ charity list.
The trolley will be set up at the entrance to Ranch & Home located at 845 N Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick.
This marks the 21st year of the Christmas for Children initiative to benefit children in the Tri-Cities. Families are encouraged to pick a gift out to teach local children the value of empathy and giving back to the community.
For those who cannot attend the event, there are several drop-off locations throughout the Tri-Cities. In Kennewick, donations can be dropped off at Ranch & Home or Pacific Crest Planning at 7139 W Deschutes Ave, Suite 101. The Ranch & Home location at 516 N Oregon Ave in Pasco is accepting early donations as well. The Richland drop-off location is Gamache Landscaping at 1212 Columbia Park Trail.
For more on the event, visit their website here.
RELATED: Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon dubbed the ‘Christmas Star’ to light up the sky next week
RELATED: Save multiple lives by giving blood during the holiday season
COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.