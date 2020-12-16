Help Tri-Cities children by filling Toy Trolley this weekend

Located in Kennewick, the Ben Franklin Transit will be filled with toys for children in need.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Lending a helping hand in times of need is more pertinent in 2020 than ever. The Tri-Cities have done a great job of coming together during the pandemic. Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning to a gift under the tree and now’s the perfect time to help someone in need.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, December 19, gifts will be gathered in the Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) toy trolley to support children in need throughout the Tri-Cities.

The collaboration between the Ben Franklin Transit and Townsquare Media will collect the toys, which will then be distributed by Service Alternatives — A human services agency based in the Tri-Cities.

All local community members are being invited to show up with a new, unwrapped gift to donate to the pile. The gifts, whether it be a toy, game or something of the sort, should be applicable for kids up to 17-years-old.

The trolley will be set up at the entrance to Ranch & Home located at 845 N Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick.

This marks the 21st year of the Christmas for Children initiative to benefit children in the Tri-Cities. Families are encouraged to pick a gift out to teach local children the value of empathy and giving back to the community.

For those who cannot attend the event, there are several drop-off locations throughout the Tri-Cities. In Kennewick, donations can be dropped off at Ranch & Home or Pacific Crest Planning at 7139 W Deschutes Ave, Suite 101. The Ranch & Home location at 516 N Oregon Ave in Pasco is accepting early donations as well. The Richland drop-off location is Gamache Landscaping at 1212 Columbia Park Trail.

