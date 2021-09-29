Help us fight hunger on Food Drive Day at Central WA State Fair

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members can get discounted admission to the Central Washington State Fair during KAPP-KVEW Food Drive Day by donating canned food items this Wednesday to help support local food banks.

Anyone who donates three or more non-perishable food items from noon to 4 p.m. at State Fair Park can purchase a ticket to get in the gates for $3 instead of $9 to $12.

KAPP-KVEW is holding the food drive in partnership with Rotary Operation Harvest to benefit community members struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic.

“It’s invisible a lot of times, the fact that there is hunger in this community,” Yakima Rotary Food Bank Administrator Ken Jones said. “It’s amazing when you’re down here and you see how many people do show up.”

Jones said some of the food items donated Wednesday at the fair will go to Yakima Rotary Food Bank, which distributes food to between 350 and 700 families each year.

“It’s especially important to have the canned food and stuff as a backup when we don’t have fresh food available,” Jones said.

Jones said people can also help by donating food or money to local food banks or by volunteering their time.

Anyone needing food assistance can pick up a free box of food on Friday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Yakima Rotary Food Bank, located on the corner of South 7th Street and South Central Avenue, near the Henry Beauchamp Community Center.

