Here comes the sun! A beautiful and chilly weekend in store for Eastern WA, OR

TRI-CITIES- Did you see it?? A mix of sun and clouds made for a colorful start to the day this morning. Sunshine and drier weather will be a relief from the persistent fog that settled in over the region the last seven days.

Weather should remain dry through the remainder of Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures will remain seasonable if not a bit below average. Make sure you have a jacket for the morning hours of the weekend. 20s to start Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Low temperatures will once again be below freezing Saturday night in the 20s. Highs will be in the 30s Sunday.

