Here’s the coronavirus impact on the US sports community so far

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a domino effect on both college and professional sports organizations.

It started March 11, just after tip off between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder when both teams were removed from the court and the game was canceled. Just after the game was canceled, the world learned that Jazz center, Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

This would be the start to an eventful Thursday, one that will be remembered forever.

Thursday started out with another athlete testing positive for COVID-19. Jazz shooting guard Donavan Mitchell became the second NBA player to contract the virus. Soon after, Major League Soccer announced they would suspend their season until further notice. Then, both the MLB and the NHL suspended all baseball and hockey events.

After the majority of professional sports either canceled or suspended their seasons, the NCAA made their announcement. They decided to cancel the Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments (March Madness), as well as all other winter and spring competitions.

As each organization pauses, another follows. The knowledge of when and where they will reconvene is still unknown.

• NBA – March 11 – Suspended season until further notice after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

• NHL – March 12 – Held press conference with the Board of Governors and paused the 2019-20 season.

• MLB – March 12 – Canceled Spring Training games and postponed 2020 Opening Day at least two weeks. The World Baseball Classic Qualifier has been postponed as well.

• NFL – March 12 – Canceled the annual meeting that discusses playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions.

• MLS – March 12 – Suspended match play for 30 days and will communicate plans for the continuation of the season at the appropriate time.

• NCAA – March 12 – Canceled the D1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all winter and spring NCAA championships.

• XFL – March 12 – Canceled all regular season games.

