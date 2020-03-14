Here’s the latest on COVID-19 emergency declarations in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple municipalities in Yakima County have issued emergency proclamations in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.
Declaring a state of emergency allows cities and counties to access state and federal funds made available to address the public health crisis.
Here’s the places that have declared a state of emergency for COVID-19 in Yakima County:
YAKIMA COUNTY
CITY OF YAKIMA
CITY OF SELAH
CITY OF SUNNYSIDE
YAKAMA NATION
