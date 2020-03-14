Here’s the latest on COVID-19 emergency declarations in Yakima County

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple municipalities in Yakima County have issued emergency proclamations in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Declaring a state of emergency allows cities and counties to access state and federal funds made available to address the public health crisis.

Here’s the places that have declared a state of emergency for COVID-19 in Yakima County:

YAKIMA COUNTY

CITY OF YAKIMA

The Yakima City Council unanimously ratified a declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus during a special meeting today. Click the link to learn more – http://ow.ly/Bngt50yLyMk Posted by The City of Yakima on Friday, March 13, 2020

CITY OF SELAH

A Message from the Mayor This morning I signed an emergency declaration in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was… Posted by City of Selah on Friday, March 13, 2020

CITY OF SUNNYSIDE

YAKAMA NATION

