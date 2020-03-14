Here’s the latest on Yakima County school closures

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Under an executive order by Gov. Jay Inslee, all schools in Washington state will close from March 13 to April 24 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At a press conference Friday, Educational Service District 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase said parents need to prepare now.

“Parents and families: it’s going to be difficult for them,” Chase told KAPP-KVEW. “Every family is going to have to cope with it in a different way.”

All school districts in Yakima County will be closed starting Tuesday, with the exception of the Naches Valley School District, which will be closed starting Monday.

Here’s the latest updates from each district:

