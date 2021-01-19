Here’s when and where you can get your COVID vaccine in WA

Matt Van Slyke by Emily Oliver, Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Washington State Department of Health

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Monday, shortly after the state officially released a tool telling people their eligibility to be vaccinated for COVID-19, it crashed.

Tuesday is no different: doh.wa.gov was down at 10 a.m.

So many Washingtonians are visiting our website, we’re getting reports that it’s crashing. Thank you for reaching out to us. We’re aware and working on the issue so everybody has access to vital public health information as quickly as possible. — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 19, 2021

The Washington State Department of Health urged people to be patient, saying too many are eager to visit the Phase Finder site at once, prompting a backup.

It comes as no surprise that people want to know where they stand in line for the vaccine. Governor Jay Inslee announced Washington’s readiness to move forward to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan on Monday. He also expanded the eligibility age to include everyone 65 and older, saying people at that age are at heightened risk for dying from the virus.

RELATED: Washington moving to Phase 1B of vaccine rollout plan, will now include anyone 65 and older

The new guidelines still leave many in the dark as to when it will be their turn, which is where the Phase Finder tool comes into play. But how does it work?

The site walks you through a series of questions, like where you live, how old you are, and whether you’re able to work remotely during the pandemic.

RELATED: Inslee wants to vaccinate 45,000 people a day

Once you answer those, it will tell you your eligibility to receive the vaccine. Say you’re in your 20s, have no pre-existing health conditions, live alone, and are currently working from home. The website will take your contact information with the promise to get ahold of you when your turn comes. The latest updates to the site will also provide information as to where you can be vaccinated.

RELATED: Inslee announces COVID-19 vaccination site in Kennewick

CLICK HERE to start the process.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY & KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.